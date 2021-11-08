Hyderabad Police Register Over 38K Traffic Violation Cases In A Week

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Traffic Police booked over 38000 cases under the Motor Vehicle Act in a week and levied a fine of over Rs. 1.36 crore.

Most cases were recorded for 'driving without helmets.' 'Overspeeding' was the second most common traffic offence reported between October 30 and November 5. Other infractions include not wearing a seatbelt and signal jumping.

According to reports, 11 people died and 43 were injured in 45 traffic incidents within the same time.

According to officials, drunk driving, negligence, and excessive speeding are the leading causes of traffic accidents.

Since drunk driving is one of the leading causes of accidents, officers not only counselled violators but also booked charges. In just seven days, 103 complaints against offenders were filed.

Three people were sentenced to prison out of 107 people who appeared in court for drunk driving. The offenders have been fined a total of Rs. 2.6 lakh by the court.

Meanwhile, members of the Traffic Engineering Cell and inter-departmental authorities visited eight fatal accident sites to investigate the reasons for the collisions.

Rachakonda Police also held initiatives to educate schoolchildren, drivers, and others about traffic safety.