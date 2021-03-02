Huge Cobra Stops Traffic On Tank Bund Road Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Motorists passing through the road in the morning found the huge snake on the road. The cobra was spotted in front of the GHMC Head Office in Tank Bund Road on Sunday. There was a lot of panic on the road when people and traffic were so confused, bringing traffic movement to a standstill for some time.

Be it motorists passing by or trespassers on the road it brings so much fear by seeing a snake on the road. And this is a huge eight-foot-long snake slithering on the road in the morning.

People thronged to see the snake, The crowd gathered around the snake along with huge vehicles stopped on the road it leads to a traffic jam in front of the GHMC office.

Even though people watched it eagerly taking pictures on cell phones, the snake did not bite anyone. It inflated its hood on a few occasions as there was a lot of commotion around it.

The road is jammed, the traffic police cleared the area and called members of the Snake Society to come to rescue the reptile.