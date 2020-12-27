How Transgenders In Hyderabad Harass Residents For Money During Marriage, Other Functions

On 25.12.2020 at 06:00 hours a Telugu written complainant Sri Panchangam Chalapthi, S/o. Datta Murhty, Age. 55 Yrs, Occ: Pvt. Job, R.K. Layout, Pragathianagar, Bachupally Mandal, Medchal District in which he stated that, on 24.12.2020 he performed his son’s marriage and on the next day i.e., on 25.12.2020 in the early morning at about 05:00 hours, as per plan, while they were about to perform the Pooja of Lord Satyanaryana Swamy, meantime some unknown (08) transgenders came to their flat by an auto rickshaw and forcibly demanded to give them Rs.20,000/-. Thereafter, they have threatened the complainant, if he doesn’t fullfill their demand, they will create nuisance and defame them by lifting their sarees and under garments, clap their hands, abusing in filthy language and shout in loud voice. When complainant refused their demand, then said transgenders, started abusing them in vulgar language and lifted their sarees and under garments, clapped their hands and shouted in loud voice. They behaved adamantly, created panic and frightened the complainant and his family members and demanded money. Upon which, the complainant due to their fear has given them an amount of Rs. 16,500/- his the pocket, then they got lodged into an Auto rickshaw Br.No. TS15 UD 0298 and fled away.

On 25.12.2020 the sleuths of Bachupally Police in a systematic and meticulous way and arrested 08 transgenders namley Sakshi @ Sahana (A1), Malkapur Raesh (A2), Munavath Rakesh @ Savithri (A3), Ramulu Gaganam (A4), Kappera Babaiah (A5), Turapati Narsimulu (A6), Turapati Lingam (A7), Turapati Yadaiah (A8) and Autorickshaw Drivers (2) namely Karan Gupta (A9) and Mohd. Masi (A10) who are responsible for EXTORTION WITH COMMON INTENTION and behaved adamantly, created panic and frightened the complainant and his family members and extorted an amount of Rs.16,500/- forcibly, during the Complainant’s son marriage reception function/Pooja in the limits of Bachupally PS, Cyberabad.

Background of the Accused

The accused persons regularly conduct recce through their auto drivers and gather the information about the schedule dates of functions like marriages, Shop openings, House warming, Birthday parties and other functions conducted on auspicious days by the public at their respective houses or functions halls or commercial areas. After collected the same, the accused transgenders gang visit in the said places and demand huge money from the victims/organizers and if the show their inability, the said transgenders create nuisance, panic the victims, threaten them, defame them by abusing utter words/gestures by exposing their private parts in the functions before victim’s family members and guest. Similarly, on 24.12.2020 A9 & A10 collected the information about a gentle man Sri Panchangam Chalapathy, function Resident of R.K. Layout, Pragathianagar, Bachupally Mandal, Medchal District, who performed his son’s marriage planned for reception. After collecting the same, on 25.12.2020 in the early morning at about 05:00 hours, while the Sri Panchangam Chalapathy was about to perform the Pooja of Lord Satyanaryana Swamy followed by reception, A1 to A10 went to their flat by an auto rickshaw and forcibly demanded him to give them Rs.20,000/-. Thereafter, they have threatened the him, if he doesn’t fullfill their demand, then said transgenders started abusing them in vulgar language and lifted their sarees and under garments, clapped their hands and shouted in loud voice. They behaved adamantly, created panic and frightened the complainant and his family members and demanded money. Upon which, the complainant due to their fear has given them an amount of Rs. 16,500/- his the pocket, then they got lodged into an Auto rickshaw Br.No. TS15 UD 0298 and fled away.

The SHO of PS Bachupally under the supervision of Sri B.Surender Rao, Asst. Commissioner of Police, Kukatpally Division and Sri M. Venkateshwarlu, Dy. Commissioner of Police, Madhapur Zone has set up informant on 24.12.2020 night at the complainant’s house and they noted A9 & A10 who came nearby the apartment in an auto rickshaw and conducted recce. On 25.12.2020, in the early morning hours, they attacked complainant’s at their house and forcibly extorted an amount Rs.16,500/- from complainant and while they were passing in an Auto Br.No. TS15 UD 0298, on ambush they were apprehended by Bachupally Police at ALEAP ‘X’ Roads, Praghathinagar at 08:00 hrs and when interrogated them, they admitted their guilt of extortion.

Subsequently, SHO registered a case in Crime No.793/2020 U/Sec. 384 r/w 34 IPC and as per the confession of A1 to A10, seized 07 mobile phones and Rs.16,500/- from the instance of the accused and remanded them to judicial custody.

If anyone found harassing the public and extract money please inform to the nearest Police station.

*Cyberabad Police is requesting the public to Dial 100 or Whatsapp number 9490617444.*

Stringent action will be taken by the police on those who harass the Public and extract money.