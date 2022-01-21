How SHE Teams Are Protecting Women in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The She Teams of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda commissionerates effectively managed to provide a sense of protection and support to women anytime they required it, from tackling online harassers, roadside stalkers, and domestic violence to ensuring justice and legal help.

In 2021, the teams assisted victims of sexual harassment in filing 438 First Information Reports (FIR) with various law enforcement and cybercrime agencies. The crimes ranged from stalking and harassment on the internet to actual harassment and violence.

The She Teams were established in Hyderabad in October 2014 by then-Commissioner of Police M Mahender Reddy. Gradually, the concept spread throughout Telangana, with teams dedicated solely to ensuring the protection and security of women in all commissionerates and districts.

"A remarkable progress is witnessed in the functioning of the She Teams every passing year. A variety of complaints pour in to the She Teams, and we deal with them in a professional way, involving counselors. Wherever necessary, our personnel, along with the victim, go to the local police station to get an FIR registered and follow up the cases," Rachakonda DCP (She Teams) SK Saleema said.

Regardless of commissionerate, the She Teams are making every attempt to reach out to women and girls. According to a senior police official in Hyderabad, the She Teams in Hyderabad have reached out to a few lakhs of women through direct contact programmes since the concept was implemented.

"An integral part of the She Team concept is to bring awareness about the legal rights and laws of women. Be it on streets, workplaces and even homes directly or through online modes including social media. Because of it, more women are approaching us," she said.

With the aid of local volunteer groups, the She Teams often connect with those working in BPOs, IT businesses, and other offices in Cyberabad's IT corridor.

"Margadarshak programmes are organised in the IT corridor and training is being provided to volunteers to attend to the complaints of women working in IT companies," DCP (She Teams) Cyberabad C Anasuya said.

She Teams also patrol to safeguard the safety of women.

"Decoy operations are conducted to nab those persons harassing women, and the offenders are counselled," she said.

The teams roam around public places looking for incidences of female harassment, while secret cameras film the entire episode. The stalkers are apprehended by the team and taken to the police station with proof of the crime. Cases under suitable provisions of the law are filed against the culprits, depending on the type and degree of the crime.