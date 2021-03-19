How Much Is Telangana Govt Spending On Hyderabad Development?

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has earned Rs 1,425 crore for various welfare schemes and development projects (excluding allocations for sectors like IT and Industries) in the budget for 2021-22 present by Finance Minister T Harish Rao in the State Assembly here on Thursday.

Free drinking water to every household in the city is supplied, which cost Rs 250 crore for supply of, Rs 725 crore for a new project in Sunkesula to cater to future water needs of the city, Rs 200 crore for restoration of Musi river and for river-front beautification and Rs 250 crore to provide drinking water to the newly-formed colonies within the Outer Ring Road.

“After State formation, the State government formulated special plans for the development of Hyderabad and implemented them. Consequently, Hyderabad has, for the second time, been placed the first position in social, economic, real estate, and employment parameters as per studies conducted at the international level. Construction of nine flyovers, four underpasses, and three RoBs was completed in the city. During the Corona period, construction of flyovers, 300 km of roads, and 29 link roads were completed at a cost of Rs.2,000 crore,” Harish Rao said, adding that the recently completed Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge had become a further attraction to the city.

The Minister told that the government is providing good meals to 55,000 people every day at Rs. 5 through 179 Annapurna centres.

The government, he said, had also kept its promise made during the recent GHMC elections regarding the free supply of drinking water, and has been providing 20,000 litres of safe drinking water free of cost to every household. “This has reduced the burden of water bills on the poor and middle-class people,” he said.

“Taking into account the future drinking water needs of Hyderabad, the government is planning to take up a new project to bring water from Sunkesula near Nagarjuna Sagar to Hyderabad, and the estimated cost of this project is Rs.1,450 crore. In this budget, an amount of Rs.725 crore is proposed for the project,” he said.

The Metro Rail Project, another success of the State government gets an allocation of Rs.1,000 crore in the 2021-22 budget.