How Hyderabad Grooming Stylist Farid Ahmed Found The Will to Live Again After Facing Hardships

Hyderabad’s Farid Ahmed has always been a hair stylist who only wanted to put food on the table and a smile on the faces of his wife and children. However, a bad investment move led to financial losses and debts that Farid found impossible to recover from.

Forced to sell everything and left with the burden of having let down his family, Farid found himself wanting to give up on life. He even tried to end his life at one time, before an unexpected call from Urban Company changed things around completely. “When Urban Company asked me if I wanted to join their platform, I thought, what did I have to lose anymore? So, I joined without thinking too much into it,” says Farid.

His wife, Rehaana, who has been his relentless support throughout their hardships, was overjoyed when Farid went on his first job as a UC professional and earned Rs. 249 from it. “It was the happiest day of my life as before that we didn’t have a single rupee,” says a teary-eyed Rehaana. “We were seeing money after a year. I am really grateful to UC that they picked us up when we were down.”

A New Ray of Hope

After joining Urban Company, Farid’s life turned around 180 degrees, as he ended up earning Rs. 60,000 in the first month itself.

A joyful Farid says, “It is after joining UC that I started to dream. I was scared to dream before because my dreams would never come true. But now, I have gotten used to dreaming. I have realized what it feels like to be an independent business owner and provide for my family.”

While Farid has already paid off a major portion of his debts in the last 1 year, he aims to clear the remaining amount in the next 6 months. He also wants to admit his children to a good school, and buy a small house and a car for himself. He believes that all his dreams will come true as long as he continues to work with UC.

For someone who feels that he has been given a second chance at life, Farid hopes that his story will inspire others to not give up on life but to fight for their worth. “There was a time when I had given up the will to live. But when I joined Urban Company, I got the courage to live. I knew I could fight, I could live and I could even win.”