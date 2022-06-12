Hottest Days in India on The Rise, Finds Report

In April 2022, an extreme heatwave swept through Hyderabad with the mercury rising above normal, finds a study.

Greenpeace India has compared the heatwave in Hyderabad for two years i.e, 2021 and 2022, and revealed that the city experienced 10 heatwave days in April alone this year. While in 2021, it was only one heat wave in the month of April.

The global NGO has released data showing the temperatures in the 10 capital cities of India, which witnessed a worse rise in temperature when compared to 2021.

According to the report, Hyderabad's city temperature hovered over 40 degrees in April. Usually, temperatures rise by April end and at the beginning of May. But this time, Hyderabad experienced an extreme heat wave in early April itself.

“In the month of April 2022, Hyderabad recorded a temperature above 40 degrees Celsius from April 18. The maximum temperature recorded was 42 degrees Celsius on April 22. The city experienced these temperatures for 10 days,” the report stated.

According to the IMD, North, West, and Central India faced the hottest weather in 122 years. The article by Greenpeace India stated that the number of hottest days in a year in India has increased from 40 in the 1950s to 100 in the 2020s.

