Hospital Overcharging You For COVID Treatment? Call This Helpline Number 

The Telangana Government on Friday cancelled the permit of five hospitals in Hyderabad including Virinchi Hospital (Banjara Hills) to provide Covid-19 treatment. The permissions were cancelled following the violation of govt rules and overcharging Covid patients.

The permits for Virinchi hospital was revoked for violation of treatment protocols, action against four others was taken for excess billing.

Besides this, Neelima Hospital in Sanathnagar, Vinn Hospital in Begumpet, TX Hospital in Kacheguda and Max Health Hospital in KPHB, lost their Covid-19 treatment permits for allegedly fleecing patients.

The director of public health and family welfare, Dr G Srinivas Rao had issued orders revoking their permits. The note stated that no new Covid-19 patient shall be admitted by the said hospital, and no inconvenience should be caused to already admitted patients and they have to be treated as per treatment protocols.

"If the hospital doesn't follow the orders issued by the health department, the government will cancel its license," the order read

Along with these hospitals, the health department also issued 88 show cause notices to 64 private hospitals for overcharging patients. Officials said that they have been keeping a close watch on hospitals that are collecting huge sums for admission and treatment.

The officials asked the public to lodge complaints against hospitals that are overcharging for Covid treatment on WhatsApp number (9154170960).