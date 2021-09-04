HMDA to Distribute Clay Ganesh Idols Across Hyderabad to Encourage Eco-friendly Festivities

The Chief secretary Somesh Kumar, and MA&UD Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar inaugurated a clay Ganesh idol distribution programme on Friday as Ganesh Chaturthi is ahead. To promote eco-friendly idols, the state government is planning to distribute 70,000 clay idols through the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). The clay idols will be distributed to people from September 4 to 10 at no cost.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will commence on September 10 and the idol immersion will be on September 19. The clay idols will be distributed from 30 centers throughout Hyderabad, and four vehicles will also be used for distribution. Individuals in need of more than 100 clay idols can contact the HMDA office directly.