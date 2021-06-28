Heavy Rains In These Telangana Districts

Hyderabad: The rains have returned to Telugu states. The temperatures have dropped giving a respite from the heat. On Sunday, heavy rains pounded Hyderabad and other areas of the Telangana state. The Hyderabad Meteorological Department, on the other hand, has forecast rain in Telangana today and tomorrow.

Heavy rainfall is expected in numerous locations today, according to the Met Office between 08.30 p.m. on Sunday and 08.30 a.m. on Monday. Thunder and lightning will strike all of Telangana's districts in the next two days.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Komrambhim, Asifabad, Manchiryala, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri, Kottagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapeta, Rangareddy, Medak, and certain areas of Jogulanga Gadwal district.

From 8:00 a.m. today to 8:00 a.m. tomorrow the state will receive showers. In several locations across Telangana, mild to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected. Heavy rains are anticipated in the districts of Adilabad, Komrambhim, Asifabad, Manchiryala, Nirmal, and Nizamabad, according to the IMD.

From 08.30 a.m. on June 29 to 08.30 a.m. on July 1. In several regions of Telangana, the Hyderabad Meteorological Department has projected moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning.

On Sunday, Hyderabad was pounded by torrential rains. Kapra got 68 millimetres, Alwal 21.8 millimetres, and Secunderabad 20.8 millimetres. Officials from the National Weather Service predicted that rains will continue in the city through June 30.