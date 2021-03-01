Heatwave: Mercury Levels To Rise In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: City is all set to get hotter for the coming days, the next week would face the maximum temperatures.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated, there is a possibility of temperatures going above 38 degrees Celsius in the next week, and weather conditions would mostly be dry and humid.

Nampally, Trimulgherry, and Ameerpet recorded 36.5 degrees temperature, followed by Uppal, Khairatabad, and Saidabad with 36.4 degrees temperature on Sunday. Many other parts of the city witnessed temperatures going over 36 degrees Celsius the same day.

Not only the temperature of days are increasing, but even nights are also likely to get warmer with the minimum temperatures going up slightly. On Saturday night, the minimum temperature in the city was observed to be 18.6 degrees Celsius. The expectation in the coming week, night temperatures are to be around 20 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature was recorded at Khairatabad to be 36.1 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature was reported in BHEL at 15.5 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours in Greater Hyderabad. Temperatures in some districts were recorded to go close to 40 degrees Celsius.