Health Officials Say Fresh Covid Wave In Telangana Serious

Hyderabad: Speaking of the second wave of Covid-19 infections, especially in tier II and tier III urban centers across the country, senior public health officials in Hyderabad have urged people to ensure they follow Covid appropriate behaviour, which is the only way to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus again in Telangana.

The Public Health wing has strengthened its surveillance in districts that share borders with Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, and Karnataka, senior doctors have urged the community to do its bit and ensure there is extensive use of masks, hand hygiene, and avoiding public gatherings.

“People who have to venture out of their homes for work must ensure they wear masks and follow measures like maintaining hand hygiene. It is better to avoid mass gatherings at this point in time. The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus depends a lot on the behaviour of the general public towards it,” says Director of Public Health, Telangana, Dr. G Srinivasa Rao.

Senior health officials have acknowledged that the Covid pandemic is still prevailing with us. The positive cases are rising across districts in Telangana. Doctors pointed out that the SARS-CoV-2 virus could have become more virulent in its new form, a major reason why fresh cases have started to get reported across the State.

“In this context, it is everyone’s duty to wear a mask properly and do best to avoid mass gatherings. We have to acknowledge that in the last few months, there has been laxity in wearing masks and observing hand hygiene on the part of the general public. That’s why we are witnessing Covid clusters. I urge the general public to start taking the SARS-CoV-2 virus seriously and take precautions,” Superintendent at Gandhi Hospital Dr M Raja Rao, pointed out.

Important points for Covid appropriate behaviour

1. Greet without physical contact

2. Maintain at least six feet distance

3. Wear reusable face cover or mask

4. Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth

5. Maintain respiratory hygiene

6. Wash hands frequently

7. Avoid spitting chewed khaini, tobacco, etc

8. Clean and disinfect touched surfaces

9. Avoid unnecessary travel

10. Discourage crowd

11. Avoid circulating unverified social media posts or negative info