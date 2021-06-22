HCU Admissions 2021: UoH Releases Notification, Check Last Date Of Application

Hyderabad: From June 21 to July 20, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) will accept online applications for its entrance examinations and admissions to various courses for the Academic Year 2021-22. During August and September, the entrance exams will be held online and offline at 39 locations across the country.

The university, on the other hand, will not hold its entrance exam in locations where the number of applicants is less than 300. There are 2,328 seats available for 117 courses. There are 17 integrated, 46 postgraduate, 10 master's, and 44 doctoral programmes among them. MTech (Modeling and Simulation), MPA (Music), and a certificate course in publishing are among the new courses offered this year.

The NIT Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) scores will be used to determine admission to the MCA programme. GATE's Centralized Counseling for MTech (CCMT) will be used to admit students to nine MTech courses. The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) of JEE will be used to admit students to the five-year Integrated MTech (Computer Science) programme.

MBA admission is based on CAT scores, MSc Biotechnology admission is based on GAT-B scores administered by the RCB in Faridabad, and MTech (Modeling and Simulation) admission is based on GATE scores. Candidates can find more information on the website.