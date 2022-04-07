HCCB to Hire 50Pc Women Workforce at 2nd Coca Cola Factory in Telangana

Hyderabad – The Department of Industries and Commerce, Govt of Telangana, and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India’s top FMCG companies, today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for capacity building of organisations in the areas of water, solid waste management and skill-building. The Government of Telangana has a progressive industrial policy and is encouraging the food processing sector in the state with the objectives of increasing farmer income, reducing food wastage and improving value addition. This partnership will therefore benefit existing and upcoming industries.

HCCB also announced that it will be setting up a second factory in the state at the Bandathimmapur Food Processing Park, Siddipet district. The company will invest up to INR 600 crores in the first phase, to build a state-of-the-art, digitally enabled, automated, a smart factory that will manufacture juices, enhanced water, packaged water, and sparkling beverages. A digital, smart factory promotes women employment as has been the case at our two new factories at Sanand (Gujarat) and Raninagar (West Bengal) which employ 40% and 65% women respectively. The HCCB factory at Bandathimmapur is expected to be ready for commercial production at the end of 2023. Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has already allotted a land parcel measuring 48.53 acres to HCCB at the Food Park.

Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Chief Commercial Officer, Bottling Investments Group, The Coca-Cola Company and Neeraj Garg, Chairman & CEO, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages made the announcement in the presence of Sri K T Ramarao, Hon’ble Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industry & Commerce, IT, Electronics and Communication and Sri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and IT. These announcements add to the vigour of the #25thanniversary celebrations of HCCB. The company already operates a mega factory at Ameenpur.

Congratulating the company on the announcements, Sri K T Ramarao said, “Telangana values HCCB’s presence in the state of over two decades. By announcing the establishment of a second factory on its 25th anniversary and through the strategic partnerships that have been signed up, HCCB’s commitment to the state deepens. I congratulate the company, its employees, and its partners for the milestone of 25 years. When a large corporation like HCCB chooses to re-invest in a state, it demonstrates the ease of doing business. Telangana is amongst India’s most progressive states with policies that provide confidence. We understand that industrial growth and development done in a sustainable manner is important for the progress of people in the state. Telangana is home to some of the biggest and most famous corporate names in the world because of our policies. We would like all of you to be the ambassador of our state. While we want HCCB to invest more and more in Telangana, we also welcome other players to come and establish their presence.”

Referencing the strategic partnerships, Sri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, said, “The Industries and Commerce department takes pride in the Telangana state being recognized as one of the most progressive. The MOUs signed today with HCCB, demonstrate how we bring all stakeholders together for the growth and development of the industry and the state. On one hand, the two parties will conduct capacity building for existing and upcoming water uses intensive industries in Telangana to improve water efficiency and enhance wastewater management & reuse. On the other, Govt of Telangana and HCCB will collaborate to impart skill training to over 10,000 youth in two years. We would also facilitate support to establish local vendors for the manufacturing unit through the development of MSME units and through linkages with farmer producer organizations

Mr. Neeraj Garg, Chairman & CEO, HCCB, said “We value the support and encouragement that we receive from the state. We will shortly begin work on the new greenfield and expect to dedicate it to the people of Telangana before the end of 2023. Our ambition is to build an engineering marvel that can have equal representation of genders on the shopfloor. I am also very pleased about the long term strategic partnerships with the Govt. Over the years we have built significant expertise in the areas of optimum water usage, solid waste management including plastic and skill building for the educated, unemployed youth through our Career Development Centers. I am glad that more industries will now be able to benefit from our expertise.”

Mr. Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Chief Commercial Officer of Bottling Investments Group, The Coca-Cola Company, said, “we are all very excited about India. The market is better positioned than ever before for future success, as it sits at the cusp of cutting edge technology, skill, and demographic dividend. Investments by companies like HCCB create a win-win relationship. Our investments not only lead to forwarding economic multiplier effects when our suppliers, transporters, raw material handlers, human resource partners etc. put in additional resources, but are also focused on sustainability and CSR like our recent effort to plant 2.5 million trees across India. Together, we believe that we can create a better shared future for people in India.”

1. HCCB will conduct capacity building for existing and upcoming water uses intensive industries in Telangana to improve water efficiency and enhance wastewater management and reuse.

It is proposed that HCCB will:

Conduct online capacity building sessions for water consuming industry in collaboration with key departments/programs of the Telangana govt

Facilitate visits to HCCB’s factory at Ameenpur by members of the industry to witness methods of water conservation and recycle, reuse and replenishment techniques and strategy for preserving watershed health

Facilitate visits to HCCB water harvesting structures at the factory and in the communities where they have done this work

Prepare a shortlist of good practices in consultation with select water organizations (such as CII Triveni, Greenco, ASCII, PCB Telangana) to de-risk and manage shared water sources

Assist in drawing up a plan of action with the participation of key stakeholders for sustained implementation and monitoring of a circular program on water

2. HCCB will conduct capacity building for existing and upcoming industries in Telangana to improve solid waste management.

It is proposed that HCCB will:

Conduct online capacity building sessions including arranging visits to HCCB’s factory for an understanding of its methodology for waste segregation, accounting, and disposal through authorized vendors to divert increasing amounts of waste, away from landfills

Facilitate awareness sessions on plastics in the environment and important concepts and approaches around the extended producer responsibility and the circularity of waste

Organize interaction with recycling partners - waste management organizations and experts. Plan trips to a material recovery/recycling centre/aggregation centre to provide the industry with practical knowledge on the waste value chain.

Explain how carbon emission reduction can happen through redirecting waste from landfills to sources of useful material or energy.

In association with PCB and other organizations, assist in the publication of an easy to implement pocket guidebook of the new MoEFCC framework in Telangana

Help to form a group of experts, provide inputs, review, and support to the Govt of Telangana on solid waste management practices, framework, and rules

3. Government of Telangana and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd., (HCCB) propose to partner to enhance the employability of the educated, unemployed in the state.

In this regard, under this joint initiative:

The Government of Telangana and HCCB will collaborate to impart skill training to over 10,000 youth in two years, the modalities of which are being worked out.

Additionally, the Government of Telangana will also look at the joint certification of skilled youth completing their training from Career Development Centre - a skill development centre being run by HCCB – in partnership with NIIT Foundation

HCCB and the Government of Telangana will also involve manpower resourcing companies in further strengthening the curriculums that will be run at the Career Development Centres with a view to help these manpower resourcing companies source talent directly from the Career Development Centres. This intervention will improve the rate of placements of the trained youth from the Career Development Centers

The Government of Telangana and HCCB will partner to further spread programs and curriculums that provide financial and digital literacy to the population strata that are yet to be enrolled in such programs in the state.

4. Government of Telangana would facilitate support to establish local vendors for the manufacturing unit through development of MSME units and through linkages with farmer producer organizations.

