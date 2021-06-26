Harish Rao Pays Karimnagar Journalist's Hospital Bill, Arranges Ambulance

Telangana Minister Harish Rao paid 50 percent of the hospital bill for a patient who received treatment at the Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad. It is estimated that the total bill amount was Rs 8.8 lakh, out of which Harish Rao paid Rs 4.8 lakh. As per sources, it is learned that the patient was a local journalist from Jammikunta of Karimnagar district.

Reports state that Sudhakar, who was working as a reporter for a local channel in Jammikunta underwent bypass surgery at Hyderabad’s Yashoda Hospital. The hospital management produced a bill of Rs 8.8 lakh towards surgery and treatment expenses. Out of the total bill amount, Rs 4 lakhs was arranged by his family members.

While the minister was contacted for money, he responded with a single phone call and expressed his humanity by paying the remaining bill of Rs 4.8 Lakh. Besides this, Harish Rao also arranged an ambulance to transport Sudhakar back to his hometown.

Sudhakar’s family members expressed their gratitude to Minister Harish Rao and also to the Municipal Chairman Rajeshwar Rao for assisting them in bearing his hospital expenses.