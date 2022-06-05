Gujarat Bookies Rob Crores in the Name of Online Betting, Arrested in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Police has arrested bookies from Gujarat, who had made crores from online betting. The prime accused is on run. The police seized 1.5 crores worth of jewellery, cell phones, cash and counting machines from the arrested accused.



D.I Ram Prasad and S.I Saidulu gave out the details of this scam which took place in the vicinity of SR Nagar in Hyderabad. Vishal Patel, Kamalesh Rawat, Patel Hitesh Ambala, and Dharmendra from Gujarat had been residing at the Gowliguda Gurudwara in Goulipur.

The bookies started online betting using Gujarat as their main hub. The accused used Telegram as their promoting medium. They started luring people by saying they could earn lakhs through online betting without any effort. And then, they started robbing money from people.

When they were on their way to collect the money, police on a tip-off, rushed to BK Guda park and arrested Vishal Patel and Kamalesh Rawat and collected 2 lakhs from them. During the investigation, they learned that there was another person in Gowliguda. Police went in search of the absconding person, identified as Patel Hitesh Ambala, and collected 1.5 crores from him. They arrested all the three and sent them to the remand room.

