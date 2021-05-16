Greenko Donates 200 Oxygen Concentrators To Telangana Govt

Leading Renewable Energy firm Greenko donated 200 oxygen concentrators to Govt. of Telangana. The oxygen concentrators which reached Hyderabad in a special flight from China were handed over to the Govt. in the presence of Minister KTR and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at Shamshabad Airport today.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister KTR said that the Govt of Telangana is taking all the stems to combat the covid pandemic.

Minister KTR stated that Hyderabad has been providing covid treatment to the patients coming from neighbouring states. He thanked the Union Government for increasing the supply of oxygen, Remdesivir injections, and also vaccines to the State which will help treat the patients on time.

The Minister stated that irrespective of political parties, public representatives are working as a team to combat the pandemic. He also mentioned that Telangana is in a better position compared to other states when it comes to the availability of oxygen and medicines.

KTR also stated that the Telangana Govt is ensuring a continuous supply of oxygen to avoid any deaths due to the oxygen crisis.

“Under the leadership of CM KCR, the government is working with complete coordination with the medical institutions. The Public representatives and officials are on the ground to take stock of the situation and are acting swiftly during an emergency,” KTR said.

Minister KTR appreciated Greenko Group for coming forward to donate 1000 oxygen concentrators to various States in India. In its first phase, the firm today has handed over 200 oxygen concentrators to Telangana. The Minister thanked Greenko Group MD and CEO Anil Chalamasetty for helping the state government during these pandemic times

Minister KTR also thanked the management of Indigo Airlines for facilitating the transport of these Oxygen Concentrators from China.

Minister KTR stated that various corporate organizations are coming forward to help the State Government during the pandemic. He appealed to the other corporate firms to come and join hands in combating the covid virus.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed that with the arrival of 200 oxygen concentrators, an additional 2 mts of oxygen will be available now.