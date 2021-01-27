Governor Tamilisai Honours Telangana Martyr Colonel Santosh Babu's Family on Republic Day

Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitated martyr Col Santosh Babu's wife, Santoshi, and other awardees from the State on the occasion of Republic Day. In view of the announcement of Maha Vir Chakra, the second-highest gallantry award, posthumously to Col Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese incursions last year at Galwan valley, the Governor felicitated Santoshi and her children in Raj Bhavan. He is being honored for the ultimate sacrifice he made for the country.

The governor also took Col Santosh Babu's two children closer and seated them both in her chair. They were also given toys. Everyone there applauded at once. Santoshi was presented with a shawl and a shield. On this occasion, Santoshi thanked the Governor. Last year, the Telangana government paid Rs 5 crore compensation to Santosh Babu's family, along with a Group-1 post and a residence in Hyderabad for his wife.

Colonel Santosh Babu, a 16th Bihar Infantry Battalion Regiment Commanding Officer of the Indian Army, who was among the 20 soldiers killed in the line of duty when they clashed with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15, has been awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his “conspicuous bravery in face of the enemy, exemplary leadership and astute professionalism."

Governor also felicitated Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner of Police, and N Shiva Shankar Reddy, IGP Nizamabad Range, on being selected for the prestigious President's Police Medals.

Dr. Tamilisai also felicitated Chadalavada Hemesh (13) in recognition of his getting awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya BAL Puraskar for his innovation in developing a wearable device that helps those afflicted with Alzheimer's disease.

Among those honored by the Governor was Lt Gen TSA Narayanan, Commandant of Military College of EME, Secunderabad, for getting the award of Ati Vishishta Seva Medal.

The Governor appreciated their dedicated services and thus bringing laurels to the State and the country, according to an official release.

After the felicitation, the Governor also tweeted saying, "Rajbhavan Felicitated Mrs. Santoshi Babu & family, wife of late Col Santosh Babu .who was the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar infantry battalion of Indian Army was killed last year awarded posthumous Mahavir Chakra on #RepublicDay.My Sincere respect for his great sacrifice."