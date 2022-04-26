Goodbye AC Buses in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: Surprisingly, the TSRTC does not provide air conditioning for city commuters. The Metro Rail service, although it is expensive, provides an alternative for AC travel. Travelling by air-conditioned taxi is another alternative now that the temperature has surpassed 40 degrees Celsius.

Even though TSRTC bus stops here have sophisticated hi-tech AC bus shelters, the organisation has no plans to provide AC bus services. In the city, over 80 AC buses are used to run as "Metro Luxury" services, with a minimum charge of Rs 25.

These buses did not return to the road after the second shutdown when passenger numbers dropped dramatically.

Given the high temperatures in the city, AC bus services may be the most cost-effective luxury mode of transportation. Cabs charge an additional Rs 50 to Rs 100 to switch on the air conditioning on each trip.

The demand for AC buses to and from the Jubilee Hills, Hi-tech City, and Madhapur sectors was high. The firm restarted 40% of its services after the second shutdown. While the Covid-related limitations have been eliminated, the company claims that all services have returned to normal. However, the city's "Metro Luxury" air conditioning services did not resurface.

According to the TSRTC, 50 of its AC buses were converted into Rajadhani Buses -- doing A/C bus services to districts, while 30 per cent more will soon be converted into that mode. Venka Reddy, OSD to MD, TSRTC, said, "After the ease of Covid19 situation, people still hesitate to travel by AC buses. There is less demand from passengers. So, we have started using these buses as Rajadhani Buses that are shuttling from Hyderabad to Nizamabad, Warangal and Karimnagar, and back."

Also Read: Traffic Curbs and Road Diversions Around Gachibowli for TRS Plenary in Hyderabad

"After the end of the first lockdown, these buses were brought back to the roads, but the occupancy ratio was low. Such buses can be run only when there is at least 50 to 60 per cent occupancy," he said. "These buses used to have high demand from those who worked in TI or IT. Now, these employees are working mostly from home. So, AC buses have lost their patronage," he added.