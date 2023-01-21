Good News For Telangana Teachers, Deets Inside

Good news for teachers in Telangana. The matter related to transfers and promotions of teachers in the state has finally been sorted.

This process is expected to start from January 27 and is likely to be completed in 37 days.

Telangana minister Sabitha Indra Reddy directed the officials of the Education Department to release the official schedule as soon as possible. The Minister's office issued a statement on Friday evening. Sabitha also held discussions with senior officials of the Education Department on this matter.

Officials said that the schedule will be released on Saturday with some changes. For this, the Telangana government has to lift the previous ban on transfers.

It is known that the authorities have been working hard on the transfers and promotions of teachers for a few days now. As part of this, the superiors held extensive discussions with the teachers unions. Unlike in the past, it has been decided to assign key responsibilities to the collectors in the process of transfers and promotions. In every district, Collector as convener, Zilla Parishad Chairman and CEO are planning to take up this program in coordination. In the past, Zilla Parishad Chairman used to play an important role in the transfers and promotions of teachers. It is known that many problems have arisen due to this and the government feels that if the responsibility is handed over to the IAS, there will be no headaches.

On Friday, the officials prepared a list of eligible persons for promotion from SGTs to School Assistants and from SAs to HMs.

An official said that these are being sent to the Collectors for examination district wise. It is reported that the guidelines are still being worked out. Meanwhile, official sources said that there is no possibility of taking up transfers and promotions in the case of language scholars due to court disputes. The teacher unions said that there is a possibility of teacher vacancies announcements on the day the schedule is released.