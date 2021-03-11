Good News: Australian Embassy To Be Set Up In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The conditions are favorable for setting up an Australian Embassy in Hyderabad, said the country's High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell.

He met Finance Minister Harish Rao in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The two discussed the state of affairs on the occasion.

Farrell responded positively to Harish's request that Hyderabad will be considered if there was a possibility of setting up a new Australian embassy in the country as part of the talks.

Rao told the High Commissioner that Telangana was recovering quickly from Covid compared to other states in the country and that the tourism and hospitality sectors were recovering remarkably. He said it would be favorable to invest in sectors like solar power. Farrell enquired about the 24-hour electricity scheme, agriculture, and irrigation during the meeting.