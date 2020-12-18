Good News For 10th Class Students; Telangana Govt Mulls Six Papers For Board Exams

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Department of Education is mulling the option of conducting six board examinations instead of the usual 11 board papers for SSC Public examinations in the State, and also to go for physical reopening of schools in January. The department has sent its proposals to the government for its approval to this extent.

Due to the Corona pandemic, all physical classes have been stopped and students are currently undergoing online classes. The Students who are struggling with the lack of direct academic instruction might find it difficult to write so many papers and it was proposed to implement the six-question paper system for the tenth SSC examinations to be conducted in April or May.

At present there are two papers each in Telugu, English, Maths, Science and Social subjects while there is only one paper in Hindi. Steps will be taken to ensure that there would be only one paper per subject.

The Board of Intermediate examinations are scheduled to be held in April this academic session 2020-21.

Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy while speaking to the media in a press conference on Friday, said that due to the winter season and the uncertainty of the coronavirus spreading further, they have not taken any decision of conducting direct classes, she said.

The Minister said that they were planning to conduct classes from the first week of January or after the Sankranthi holidays for the ninth Class students. The final decision would be announced shortly after discussing it with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, she said.

Grades 9 and 10 will have at least three months of direct instruction. Along with them, steps will be taken to start regular classes for Junior colleges as well. This will be a step-by-step process where we will start direct classes for children in lower grades.

Sabita Indra Reddy said the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exams would be held for the teacher posts with the government announcing the recruitment for the teachers' posts recently. '' We plan to conduct the TET online for which proposals have been sent to the Chief Minister for his approval,'' she concluded.