Goldman Sachs Hyderabad Hiring, 2K Vacant Positions

Goldman Sachs plans to hire 2,000 people in Hyderabad over the next two years. Goldman Sachs, a global financial services firm, has opened a centre in Hyderabad. The company has made the critical decision to expand its Hyderabad campus services. New regulations will be in place by 2023, according to the announcement.

Telangana IT Minister KTR is said to have inaugurated the Goldman Sachs office in the Raidurg area of the city on Monday as part of the company's drive to expand its Engineering and Business Innovation Global Center in India.