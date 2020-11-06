Gold Price In Hyderabad Today: Check Today's 24 Carat, 22 Carat Gold Rate Today

Gold and silver prices jumped on Thursday over the news that Democratic candidate Joe Biden was leading the US Presidential race. On the Versace New York comex the pound sterling rose 3 percent at one point to close to $ 1950. Experts say the Federal Reserve should implement support packages to bolster the slowing economy with COVID-19 also boosting the gold price. Expectations are high that the government will approve a $1 trillion package if Biden wins.

Today 22 Carat Gold Price Per Gram in Hyderabad (INR)

Gram 22 Carat Gold Today 22 Carat Gold Yesterday Daily Price Change 1 gram ₹ 4,762 ₹ 4,761 ₹ 1↑↑ 8 gram ₹ 38,096 ₹ 38,088 ₹ 8 ↑↑ 10 gram ₹ 47,620 ₹ 47,610 ₹ 10 ↑↑ 100 gram ₹ 4,76,200 ₹4,76,100 ₹ 100 ↑↑

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in Hyderabad (INR)