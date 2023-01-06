Godrej to Invest Rs 250 Crore in Telangana

Godrej Agrovet Ltd., the largest oil palm plantation company in India will be investing Rs 250 Crore in Telangana to set up a state of the art Edible Oil Processing plant in Telangana. The proposed 30 TPH plant is expandable to 60 TPH. The plant will be located in Khammam district. This would be the single largest private investment in Khammam district. This facility will process palm oil.

Mr. Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director for Godrej Agrovet Ltd met Telangana Industries Minister Sri KTR in Hyderabad today and informed him about the investment plans of Godrej Agrovet Ltd. Mr Balram Singh Yadav assured the Minister that this is one of the many initiatives under consideration across various business verticals.

Godrej Agrovet plans to operate at full scale by 2025-26 in the proposed facility. The factory will be self-sufficient in power requirement with a co-generation plant. Palm Oil Farmers will be serviced through 10 (Ten) Godrej Samadhan centres (1 existing + ~9 planned), and their extension team. Currently, Godrej is present across 10 mandals in Telangana in Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. To enhance productivity, Godrej will deploy digital assets including satellite / drone tracking of area under cultivation, image-based crop advisory services, farmer apps, sapling portal etc. in the region. Godrej Agrovet Oil Palm business at Khammam and Kothagudem district, including the processing facility, will lead to employment generation of 250 members (direct employment) and 500 members (indirect employment). Further, Godrej is dedicated to supporting farmers and improving productivity through a range of innovative products and services. Other than oil palm plantations, these include animal feed, aqua feed, agrochemicals, poultry processing, and dairy. Beyond the proposed oil processing plant, Godrej is actively considering opportunities to expand in all of the aforementioned sectors in Telangana over the next few years.

Telangana has set itself an ambitious goal of expanding palm oil plantation to 20 lakh acres in the state. The state government is aggressively promoting palm oil plantations to reduce dependence on imported oil. Over the past few years, the state government’s aggressive push has resulted in a Yellow Revolution (increase in Oil Seeds production) in Telangana.