GHMC's Tribute to Frontline Warriors at Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Over the last year, doctors, police officials, and sanitation workers have been at the frontline of the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic. What better way to honour and commemorate their efforts than to erect sculptures of them at strategic intersections.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) chose to take a step further in the junction improvement initiative and recognise frontline employees in these three areas for their outstanding efforts. The Vivekananda Nagar intersection in Kukatpally will not only help to alleviate traffic congestion, but it will also serve as a reminder to people of the frontline fighters' efforts during the pandemic.

The GHMC has placed statues of a doctor, a police officer, and a sanitation worker at the intersection as part of its beautification initiative. Aside from the statues, there is also a plaque with a message.

With sincere insights, the plaque describes these individuals from three distinct occupations. The doctor is represented as having a ‘preminche manasu' (loving heart), the police officer as having a ‘spandinche hrudayam' (a heart that beats for others), and the sanitation worker as having a ‘pani chesey chethulu' (hands that work hard).

Locals and passers-by have been drawn to the intersection at the Vivekananda Nagar Colony's entrance. "I am happy that the statue of a sanitation worker was also included in the list of frontline workers. They risked their lives during the pandemic and made sure that the city remained clean," said Jaya Shree, a Kukatpally resident.

Aside from the statues, there is a plaque in front of the crossroads that reads, "a salute to the frontline corona warriors." The crossroads have come alive thanks to the bright lighting in front of the monument to Swami Vivekananda, and numerous people were seen snapping pictures and taking selfies.

The intersection here is also decreasing traffic congestion and making it easier for pedestrians to cross the always-bustling road. Because of the delineated and earmarked u-turns, motorists are now turning their cars at the specified locations rather than crossing the highway points sporadically as they were previously.