GHMC's New System to Assess Property, Vacant Land Tax

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has developed an online property mutation and assessment system to oppose the existing property tax assessment method.

In a news release, the GHMC addressed the fact that the current property tax system is not citizen-friendly and, as a result, individuals struggle to acquire their assessments. The fact that the GHMC is currently understaffed further adds to the problem. In this aspect, the new method aims to alleviate some of the pressure.

Also Read: No Extension Of Traffic Challan Discount After March 31

The following are the most significant modifications that the mutation system will bring about to facilitate tax assessments: