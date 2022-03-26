GHMC's New System to Assess Property, Vacant Land Tax
The GHMC has implemented a new system for assessing property and vacant land taxes.
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has developed an online property mutation and assessment system to oppose the existing property tax assessment method.
In a news release, the GHMC addressed the fact that the current property tax system is not citizen-friendly and, as a result, individuals struggle to acquire their assessments. The fact that the GHMC is currently understaffed further adds to the problem. In this aspect, the new method aims to alleviate some of the pressure.
The following are the most significant modifications that the mutation system will bring about to facilitate tax assessments:
- When a new owner registers an existing property that has already been assessed for Property Tax or Vacant Land Tax, the property is automatically mutated in the new owner's name without affecting the current PTIN, VLTN, or tax amount.
- A new PTIN/VLTN is created and transmitted to GHMC online if the registered property is new or has not been assessed for Property Tax or Vacant Land Tax.
- GHMC generates property tax for residential properties with a monthly rental value of Rs 1.25 per sq ft for Jubille Hills Circle and Rs 1.00 per sq ft for other circles based on the receipt of PTIN/VLTN with property data from the Registration Department.
- The Vacant Land Tax is calculated online and is equal to 0.50 per cent of the registration value of the vacant land.
- Citizens will get an SMS with two links, one to download the assessment copy and the other to pay property tax when their property is assessed for property tax or vacant land tax.
- The new system will guarantee that all registered properties are assessed for property/vacant land tax immediately, without the need for human involvement.
- There would be no assessment pendency at GHMC offices.
- Remove discretion and urge residents to pay their taxes on time.