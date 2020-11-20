GHMC Workers Salary Hike: Sanitary Workers Get Corona Bonus, Check GHMC Staff Salary Structure

Ahead of the GHMC polls, the Telangana State government has hiked the salaries of all the sanitary workers in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC). Their salaries have been increased by Rs 3,000. TRS working president KTR said that this was to reward the Hyderabad Sanitary workers for their selfless services throughout lockdown and during the Covid-19 pandemic. With the revised pay coming into effect from November 1, the GHMC staff will get Rs 17,500 per month. The sanitary public health workers and other field level staff who are being paid Rs 14,000 will now be paid Rs 17,000 and sanitary field assistants who are being paid Rs 14,500 will now get Rs 17,500.

After the Telangana government formed, the salaries of GHMC workers was increased for every three years. Before the formation of Telangana, their monthly salary was Rs 8,500. This was hiked to Rs 12,500 in 2014 while in 2017, it was made Rs 14,500 and now, has been hiked to Rs 17,500.

“When I started this job, I used to earn Rs 1,500-Rs 1,700 a month. Even during the lockdown, I worked. I am grateful to the State government for hiking our salaries,” says M Upendra, who has been keeping the city roads clean for the last 15 years.GHMC workers are so happy for their salary hike by the Telangana government.



GHMC elections will be held on December 1, while counting will take place on December 4. It now remains to be seen if the Telangana government's decision of the GHMC wages hike will impact on the election?