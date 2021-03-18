GHMC Removes Speed Breakers Near RK Puram Flyover Causing Traffic Snarls

The Greater Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has removed unauthorised speed breakers around the AOC Centre- RK Puram road which were laid by the Local Military Authority. The speed breakers were slowing down traffic and also causing accidents, according to the public.

Citizens brought the issue to his notice on Twitter about unauthorised speed breakers near the Army Public School on the RK Puram road, was resulting in huge traffic snarls on this road. There were over 30 speed breakers between AOC Centre and RK Puram. Responding to the issue, KT Rama Rao requested Principal Secretary (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar to discuss with the MLA to find a solution.

Meanwhile, they had visited the RK Puram flyover and found the service road was closed by a wall constructed by the Army, which was unauthorised.

GHMC officials decided to provide radium rumble strips on All Saints Road, where the road was very narrow. The school authorities were also urged to shift their gate back by a few feet to create a vehicle bay.