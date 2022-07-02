GHMC Promotes Eco-friendly Ganesh Idols for Ganesh Festival

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is conducting awareness campaigns in schools to promote eco-friendly Ganesh idols. As part of the exercise, the civic body officials, along with the school management are encouraging the students to use clay idols instead of the ones made with Plaster of Paris (PoP).

“The students were informed about the harmful impacts of the PoP idols and synthetic colours on the environment. In some schools, the staff and students took a pledge that they will bring home only clay idols,” a GHMC official said.

The corporation is also taking other conservative measures like installing clay idols in its zonal and circle offices with contact numbers of idol makers. The civic body is coordinating with Ganesh pandals organisers and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to guide them towards eco-friendly idols.

With Ganesh Chaturthi festivities scheduled to commence on August 31, the GHMC and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority have decided to distribute clay idols among the devotees.

