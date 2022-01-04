GHMC Plans Makeover of Major Junctions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: For traffic and pedestrians in Hyderabad, the year 2022 appears to be promising. Smooth traffic flow and improved pedestrian amenities are on the cards with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) taking on the construction of 25 junctions in various areas of the city.

Some of the 25 areas where these amenities are being created include Kamineni Hospital Junction in LB Nagar, Abids, Chilkalguda, Miyapur Police Station Road, and NFCL in Punjagutta.

According to GHMC data, 65 of the 90 junction improvement projects have been finished, 11 are in the works, and the other 14 have yet to begin.

Eleven junctions are being developed at a rapid rate in the Charminar, LB Nagar, Serilingampally, and Kukatpally zones, two in Secunderabad, and five in the Khairatabad zones.

The majority of the proposed and built junctions are in the GHMC Khairatabad Zone. In this zone, 22 of the 34 junction upgrade projects have been completed.

While work at the IKEA, Road Number 45-Jubilee Hills, Puranapul, and Karmanghat junctions has been finished, work at the Madhapur Police Station, Rethibowli, Uppal, and Lakdikapul junctions has yet to begin.

The development of centre medians, dividers, and free lefts are among the key works undertaken under the junction improvement initiative, according to GHMC statistics. A traffic island, pedestrian refuge island, or roundabout is being built in places where it is practical.

To improve these facilities, greenery is being planted and sculptures are being erected on the islands. Meanwhile, as part of junction improvement work to improve the commuting experience and pedestrian safety, pavements are being created, zebra crossings are being marked, and pedestrian signage is being installed.

The GHMC engineers claim that the junction improvement work has increased traffic discipline.

"At places where junctions are developed, commuters are taking a U-turn only at designated places. As footpath works are also being developed, scores of pedestrians are also benefiting," an official said.

Number of Junctions

Sanctioned: 90

Completed: 65

Progress: 11

To be started: 14