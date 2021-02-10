GHMC Official Summoned By HRC Over Petition To Save Hyderabad Lakes

Nampally: Lakes in Hyderabad will very soon be extinct. Firstly every lake is trying to be closed and made into a residential place to live. This is a serious problem if the lakes are all occupied like this.

On Tuesday The State Human Rights Commission (HRC) after constant representation summoned the GHMC Superintending Engineer (Lakes) to attend the hearing on February 12

They gathered after a petition was filed by SOUL (Save Our Urban Lakes) representatives.

They complained that the pollution is increasing at Nacharam Pedda Cheruvu water body due to the encroachments. The petitioners alleged that the public money is being squandered. They filed 28 pages reply on December 22, 2020, with facts and maps, in response to the GHMC commissioner report. GHMC and other authorities failed to reply to the HRC on Tuesday issued notice to GHMC counsel and to Superintending Engineer who is in charge of 189 lakes of GHMC to be present and to give an explanation to petitioners' representations.

