GHMC Mulls Anti-larval Spraying and Fogging in Hyderabad Lakes, Reservoirs to Control Seasonal Diseases

GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has announced that the civic authorities would conduct special programmes throughout July to prevent seasonal diseases like dengue and malaria as the monsoon season is arriving.

As the chances of viral infections increase during the monsoon, the GHMC has initiated an extensive disease control programme like mosquito control, anti-larval spraying and fogging, in addition to taking up measures to control mosquitoes in ponds, reservoirs and lakes in the city.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi participated in the Pattana Pragathi programme conducted at MLA Colony, Banjara Hills and inaugurated an awareness programme on the prevention of seasonal diseases organised by the Entomology Wing.

"In addition to planting one crore sapling to increase the greenery in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), many programmes are being implemented to clear bushes and weeds alongside roads," said the Mayor.

She urged the public to hand over domestic waste to the Swachch Autos in order to make Hyderabad a bin-less city. She also appealed to the citizens to ensure the surroundings of their houses are clean just like their houses, to ensure disease prevention.