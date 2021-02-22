GHMC Mayor Vijayalakshmi Gadwal Takes Charge in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Gadwal R. Vijayalakshmi took over as GHMC mayor on Monday morning. She took charge into her duties at the GHMC headquarters near Tank Bund.

Minister Talasani and K.Kesavaravu were present at this event. Vijayalakshmi performed special pujas on this occasion. Vijayalakhmi won as the corporator on behalf of the TRS party in GHMC elections held in December last year. Now Vijayalakshmi is elected as the GHMC mayor and Srilatha is appointed as the Deputy Mayor on the 11th of February 2021. They both have sworn into their duties today.

The GHMC meanwhile received 19 nominations on Saturday from candidates for the elections to the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy- Mahbubnagar graduates constituency of the Legislative Council.