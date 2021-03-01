GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi Offers ‘Bonam’ At Kanaka Durga Temple

Hyderabad: As part of local bonalu festivals, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi presented Bonam at the Kanaka Durga Temple in Haridas Nagar on Sunday, February 28th.

The Mayor also participated in the celebrations in the temple along with other women and was later felicitated by TRS Karwan division leaders.

Mayor appealed to the public to vote for TRS MLC candidate Vani Devi for the graduate constituency election in Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar.

Later, she also tweeted about the event saying, "Participated in the auspicious Bonalu rituals performed at Kanakadurga Temple at Haridas Nagar in Karwan along with TRS leader Sridar Sagar."