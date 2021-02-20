GHMC Mayor And Deputy Mayor To Assume Office On Feb 22

Hyderabad: City GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi and Deputy Mayor Mote Srilatha will assume office on Monday 22nd February 2021.

Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi and Mote Srilatha, who won the mayoral and deputy mayoral elections on November 11, will perform special pujas at their offices on February 22 at 9.30 am.

Elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of GHMC, which witnessed a high-pitched election campaign between TRS and Bharatiya Janata Party in December 2020.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS bagged 56 divisions, BJP secured 48 divisions and Asaduddin Owaisi-headed AIMIM registered victory in 44 divisions and Congress won in two divisions, in the 150-seat civic body.