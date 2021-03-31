Hyderabad: As of now, everyone is aware that the second wave of Coronavirus has hit Telangana too. Last year, around this time, the cases were not as high as the present figures. A study has found that cases in Hyderabad are at an all-time high compared to other parts of Telangana. Coronavirus cases are increasing by the day in Hyderabad.

With the second wave of Coronavirus hitting Hyderabad at the same time the numbers have jumped, this has resulted in panic among the public. To control the increase in Covid-19 cases, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has now taken up many measures.

For starters, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has declared Chandrayangutta, Malakpet, Serilingampally, Chintalabasti, Golconda, LB Nagar, Himayatnagar, Kukatpally, and Jeedimetla as Coronavirus hotspots. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is once again making efforts to bring back the drive of marking containment zones in the Covid hotspot areas to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Already, the Telangana State government has made wearing face masks compulsory in public places, and the law enforcement authorities have made efforts in making the public aware of the importance of face masks. Also, the authorities are issuing charges against the violators under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation believes that enforcing all such rules and regulations may help in curbing the spread of Coronavirus infection.

Hyderabad Police too has taken up many counteractive measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus in the city. Hyderabad Police is conducting special drives for awareness among the public. In Koti, Inder Bagh, and Gujrati Galli areas the Sulthan Bazaar Police organized special drives to create public awareness about the second wave.

Shop keepers and street vendors who were violating the law by not wearing face masks in public are being given counseling. All the shopkeepers have been warned by the police against allowing crowding of people around the shop and also asked to wear masks. The details of shopkeepers with photographs are being sent to the magistrates' office. Sulthan Bazaar Police have threatened to seize the shops of those being caught without masks.