GHMC Elections 2020 Triggers Corona Scare: Party Leaders, Voters Must Isolate Themselves, Here's Why

The Telangana Health Departments on Wednesday asked all the party leaders, public representatives, party workers, and others who all participated in the GHMC polling to go into self-isolation immediately to avoid the second wave of COVID-19 infection.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivas Rao told a leading English daily "The huge crowd of party workers were part of these campaigning rallies, where they interacted with the public, and there was an extensive campaign for the polls. In a few cases, some of them did not follow Covid precautionary norms. To protect ourselves from this second wave he asked all public representatives, party leaders, workers from the topmost level to the bottom, to self isolate themselves for the next seven days.”

Events like GHMC poll and festival-like Karthika pournami invites a huge gathering. And this being winter season, the chances of triggerring a second wave of COVID 19 is likely, say health officials.

Individuals must isolating themselves at their homes and look for covid symptoms, which normally surfaces after 5 to 7 days. In case of any Covid symptoms during the self-isolation period, they must immediately get a Covid 19 test done.