HYDERABAD: The Ruling TRS and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM bagged seven wards each while the TRS was leading in about 50 seats and BJP in around 40, as per the latest trends following the counting of votes, polled on December 1 at 5 PM.

List of TRS Candidates who have won so far:

Rajkumar Patel wins in Yousufguda Division Rasuri Sunitha wins in Mettuguda Division. Pushpa Nagesh Yadav wins in Ramachandrapuram Division. Baba Fasiuddin wins in Borabanda Division. Aavula Ravinder Reddy wins in Balanagar Division. Narne Srinivasa Rao wins in Hydernagar Division. Adarsh Sindhu wins in Bharathi Nagar Division. Kolanu Laxmi Bal Reddy wins in Sanath Nagar Division. Rashida Mohammed Rafi wins in Chintal Division. Kuna Parijatha wins in Quthbullapur Division. Sabitha Kishore wins in Venkatapuram Division. Chintala Shanti wins in Alwal Division. Swarna Raj wins from Kapra Division with a huge majority. Budda Vijay Shekhar Goud wins in Rangareddy Nagar Division Sirisha Baburao Pagudala wins from Balaji Nagar Division with a huge majority. Jupally Satyanarayana wins from Kukatpally Division. Ravula Seshagiri wins in Gajularamaram Division. Manthri Satyanarayana wins in Suraram Division. Mettu Kumar Yadav wins from Patancheru Division with a huge majority. Ragam Nagender Yadav wins in Serilingampally Division. Mandadi Srinivasa Rao wins in KPHB Division. P. Satish Goud wins in Fathenagar Division. Kolukula Jagan wins from Jagathgiri Gutta Division with a huge majority. Pannala Devender Reddy wins from Mallapur Division. Sabiha Begum wins in Allapur Division. Dedeepya Rao wins from Vengal Rao Nagar Division. Vijaya Reddy wins in Khairathabad Division. Jerripothula Prabhudas wins from Meerpet H.B.Colony Division. Dodla Venkatesh Goud wins in Alwyn Colony Division. Jagadeeshwar Goud wins from Madhapur Division. Poojitha Jagadeeshwar wins in Hafeezpet Division. Shaik Hameed Patel wins from Kondapur Division.

List of AIMIM Candidates who have won so far::

Md MajidHussain wins in Mehdipatnam Alamdar Hussain wins in Dabeerpurs Mohammed Khader wins in Ramnasthpura Division Abdul Wasay wins in ReinBazar Division Mohd Muzaffar Hussain wins in Santosh Nagar Division Mohammed Saleem wins in Doodhbowli Division Muqutadir Baba wins in Jahanuma Division Shireen Khatoon wins in Nawab Sahab Kunta Division Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin wins in Sahikpet Division Sameena Begum wins in Talab Chanchalam Division Mirza Mustafa Baig wins in Riyasat Nagar Division K Thara Bai wins in nFalaknuma Division Abdul Wahab wins in Chandrayangutta Division Fahad Bin Abdul Samad Abadad wins in Uppuguda Division Mohammed Mustafa Ali wins in Shah Ali Banda Division Zakir Baqueri wins in Dattatriya Nagar Division Mohammed Ali Sharif wins in Lalita Bagh Division Shaheen Begum wins in Erragadda Division Mohd Mubeen wins in Shastripuram Division Syed Minha Juddin wins in Akbar Bagh Division Nasreen Sultana wins in Moghalpura Division Syed Sohail Quadri wins in Pathargatti Division Hussain Pasha wins in Kishanbagh Division Abdul Rahaman wins in Jangammet Division

The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti swept the elections four years ago, winning 99 of the 150 wards.

Ballot papers were used in the election to the 150- ward GHMC polls on Tuesday. Counting of votes began at 8 AM with postal ballots being counted first and BJP was ahead of its rivals in the postal ballot votes in about 80 wards. The results are expected to be known in the evening in view of ballot papers being used as against the EVMs.