GHMC Elections 2020: Hyderabad Top Cop Warns Against Hate Speech On Social Media

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar said, with the GHMC elections ahead, communal minds are trying to create disturbances in the city. He asked people to be vigilant and expose them.

He tweeted: “City is in election mode. Party leaders are busy in their campaigns and trying to bag more seats. During these times some people are creating communal issues on social media”. If you found anything inform us but don’t believe. Those evil minds were using social media to spread fake news. People can approach the Cybercrime and expose the hate messages circulated on social media. The Commissioner requested the citizens to join the hands to keep the city safe.

Check out the tweet here:

Expose the communal minds trying to disturb the city during these important times of election. They are using social media to spread fake news. Let us join hands to keep city safe and happy. pic.twitter.com/jhqw9kOK5B — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) November 26, 2020

“Criminal action will be taken against such people. Previously we did it and we will continue that.” The city police formed special teams to monitor social media platforms said, Anjani Kumar