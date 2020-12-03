Dubbak bypolls was an eye opener for the ruling TRS in Telangana which had taken voters for granted by not bothering about campaigning. However, once the GHMC elections dates were announced the TRS went all guns blazing at the opposition firing one salvo after another. Right from Kavita and KTR To Harish Rao and Telangana chief minister KCR himself, the TRS top leaders painted the town pink with huge public meetings. Not to be left behind, the BJP flew down its star campaigners from the national circle to impress upon people that they would repeat the Dubbak magic in GHMC elections too and soon wipe out TRS in all the upcoming elections. AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi were no exception too. Their fiery speeches even drew the wrath of the election commission who warned them against inciting communal sentiments. Congress too went all out to campaign for their party even though the grand old part is as good as non existent in the state of Telangana.

Finally, the battle of the ballots begun and GHMC elections were held on December 1. Much to the disbelief of all the political parties, the voter turnout was anything but impressive. Infact, it was being said that Hyderabadis went on a long weekend holiday because the government declared a holiday on the day or they showed their lazy hyderabadi trait. Either way, so much for all the high pitched election campaigns.

Repolling was held today at Malakpet constituency and the GHMC Elections 2020 results are all set to be declared tomorrow (December 4). So which party do you think will win the battle of the ballot?

The exit polls are out and as per one of the opinion polls, TRS is likely to win the GHMC elections. They will easily win at least 75-78 seats if not 100 as desirer by KTR and KCR. The closely contested municipal polls in Hyderabad will have BJP winning anywhere between 25 and 35 seats while the AIMIM is likely to get some 38-42 seats. On the other hand, the exit polls indicate that Congress will only get some 5 seats at best.

While TRS will have a 40 percent vote share, BJP is likely to have a vote share of 31.21%, MIM 13.43%, Congress 8.38% and others 7.70%.