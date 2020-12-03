GHMC Election Results: Bookies Betting On Which Party?

GHMC Elections 2020 was no less than a thriller as politicians cutting across party lines made every effort to woo voters in the election rallies and meetings. Bouyed by the success in the recently held Dubbaka by-elections, the saffron party brought down its top leaders to convince the voters not to vote for the ruling TRS.

With the GHMC results expected tomorrow, betting is on in full scale. While the general sentiment suggested that voters are likely to lean towards BJP because of the poor work done by the GHMC that reflected during the recent floods, bookies are not willing to take that chance.

Apparently, they still want to give the benefit of doubt for the TRS and feel that voters would still prefer a local party to do all the development work than a national party considering they operate out of Delhi which is far away from the city.

If a report doing the rounds is anything to go by, bookies are reportedly betting big on TRS to win the GHMC elections even if by a small margin and not sweep the GHMC polls as last time.

So will the bookies prediction prove right? The result will be known tomorrow. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.