GHMC to Develop And Modernize Crematoriums

Hyderabad: At a time when attempts are being made to separate people along religious lines, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is developing infrastructure that takes the needs of all religions into account.

In LB Nagar's Saheb Nagar and Qutbullapur's Padma Nagar Phase 2, facilities for members of three religions to perform final rites for the deceased are being built.

A Vaikunta Dhamam for Hindus, a Khabristan for Muslims, and a graveyard for Christians are being erected on the same land parcel, i.e., on the same site, at both of these locations.

The GHMC is building the facility at Saheb Nagar, which is sprawled over 13.64 acres and has three distinct entrances, for Rs 458.60 lakh. At this facility, the city authorities also built a gas-and-oil-fired crematorium for Rs 90 lakh on a 151-square-meter plot of land.

The facility at Padma Nagar Phase 2 is two acres in size and cost Rs 150 lakh to construct. It has two entrances. An admin block, security room, waiting halls, compound wall, burning platforms, ash storage facilities, prayer hall, parking facility, paths, wash places, electrification, plantation, and landscaping are all included in both facilities.

In addition to these two facilities, the GHMC is developing three more that will allow people to perform last rites.

The ones under construction are a Vaikunta Dhamam in Borabanda ward, a Muslim graveyard in Gajularamaram, and a Hindu crematorium in Begumpet. In Phase I, the GHMC completed the construction of 24 crematoriums and graveyards for Rs 24.13 crore, while in Phase II, 10 such facilities were taken up for development for Rs 25.02 crore.

Phase 2 includes the development of five facilities for Rs 11.08 crore, with the remaining five in various states of completion. GHMC is working to modernise and develop graveyards, transforming them into "model crematoriums" or "graveyards" by providing better facilities, an attractive appearance, and a pleasant environment for the inhabitants' comfort during tough times.