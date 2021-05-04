GHMC Covid Control Room Helpline Numbers Here

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) strengthened its Covid Control Room on Monday (May 3rd), bringing in doctors to support and guide callers.

The Control Room keeps track of Covid-related problems as well as pandemic containment efforts. The civic body's helpline number is 040- 241111111, and people can get assistance over the phone by dialing it.

After an orientation program for staffers who would work in the Covid Control Room was conducted at the GHMC headquarters, the decision about the room was made.

SAM Rizvi, the Secretary of State for Health, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, and other officials attended the event.

“To contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the State government is taking up several measures on war footing. As a part of containment measures, the Covid Control Room has been set up in the GHMC,” said Rizvi. “People staying in GHMC limits can call 040-241111111 to get healthcare assistance and Covid Kits,” he added.