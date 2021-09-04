GHMC to Build 17 Foot Over Bridges Across Hyderabad's Busy Roads to Ease Traffic

Sep 04, 2021, 14:10 IST
- Sakshi Post

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is now making people cross the roads easier by constructing Foot over Bridges across Hyderabad. It is anticipated that a total of 17 bridges are to be installed by the end of this year.

The civic body officials estimated the cost of Foot over Bridges at Rs 50 crore out of which some include lift while some of them will also have escalators.

The Location Of 17 Foot over Bridges are as follows:

  1. NSKK High School, Balanagar
  2. Infinity Mall, Miyapur
  3. Yashoda Pearl Complex, Deepthisri Nagar
  4. Hyderabad Central Mall, Punjagutta
  5. Neredmet Crossroads
  6. St Ann's High School, Secunderabad
  7. Swapna Theatre, Katedan
  8. Omer Hotel, Chandrayangutta
  9. Ranga Bhujanga theatre, Gajularamaram
  10. ESI, Sanathnagar
  11. Sunshine Hospital, Khajaguda
  12. GVK Mall, Banjara Hills
  13. St Ann's High School, Tarnaka
  14. Vijetha Super Market, Chandanagar
  15. Dilsukhnagar
  16. Kothapet
  17. Saroornagar

Besides this, the GHMC officials are also developing traffic islands and are installing signboards for the safety of pedestrians. The main aim of installing signboards is that it will alert the drivers about pedestrian zone and crossings. It also decided to improve junctions to make it easier for pedestrians and also work to reduce traffic snarls.

