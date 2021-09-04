GHMC to Build 17 Foot Over Bridges Across Hyderabad's Busy Roads to Ease Traffic

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is now making people cross the roads easier by constructing Foot over Bridges across Hyderabad. It is anticipated that a total of 17 bridges are to be installed by the end of this year.

The civic body officials estimated the cost of Foot over Bridges at Rs 50 crore out of which some include lift while some of them will also have escalators.

The Location Of 17 Foot over Bridges are as follows:

NSKK High School, Balanagar Infinity Mall, Miyapur Yashoda Pearl Complex, Deepthisri Nagar Hyderabad Central Mall, Punjagutta Neredmet Crossroads St Ann's High School, Secunderabad Swapna Theatre, Katedan Omer Hotel, Chandrayangutta Ranga Bhujanga theatre, Gajularamaram ESI, Sanathnagar Sunshine Hospital, Khajaguda GVK Mall, Banjara Hills St Ann's High School, Tarnaka Vijetha Super Market, Chandanagar Dilsukhnagar Kothapet Saroornagar

Besides this, the GHMC officials are also developing traffic islands and are installing signboards for the safety of pedestrians. The main aim of installing signboards is that it will alert the drivers about pedestrian zone and crossings. It also decided to improve junctions to make it easier for pedestrians and also work to reduce traffic snarls.