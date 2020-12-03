GHMC Ballot Boxes Strong Room Gets Three-tier Security

Telangana Police has arranged three-tier security for the GHMC ballot boxes. The City Reserve Police Force, City Armed Reserve Police and City Civil Police personnel are guarding the ballot centres across GHMC regions of the city. Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar along with nodal officers, GHMC officials, senior police officers and others inspected the counting centres on Wednesday. A total of 15 counting centres have been set up in Hyderabad. 14 centres are under Hyderabad and one is in Sanathnagar under the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

The strong room was sealed in the presence of a CCTV camera as per the orders of the State Election Commissioner. "An Assistant Commissioner level of police will be on duty at each centre and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police level officer has been appointed for every three counting centres,” said Anjani Kumar

Anjani Kumar thanked citizens and political parties for the smooth conduct of GHMC elections. He said a police outpost, control room, and a media point would also be set up at each counting centre. The ballot boxes from the strong room will be moved in the presence of a police escort. Arrangements have been made for re-polling in Old-City.