Gang of Nepali Robbers Arrested in Hyderabad

The Rachakonda police recently arrested a gang of robbers who were responsible for carrying out many robberies in the city. It was a six-member gang including a woman. They were arrested by the Rachakonda CCS officials and Nacharam police on Wednesday.

This Nepali gang was allegedly responsible for many burglaries in Hyderabad. These robberies were mostly carried out by the gang at night. They would break into the house when the owners were away. Police were able to recover cash and ornaments from the robbers. Cash, silver and gold jewellery worth Rs.13 lakh was recovered. Along with this, the police also found various tools that the gang allegedly used in order to break into the houses.

The members of the gang were identified as Janvi, Amar Bahadur, Ashok Singh, Ram Bahadur, Vishwa Karma and Lil Bahadur Kami.

The matter came to light after a complaint was filed by one of the victims with the Nacharam police. Later the Nacharam police along with CCS police traced the robbers and arrested them. The case will be taken to court in a few days.