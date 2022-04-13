FTCCI invites Nominations for Telangana State Business Awards

12th April 2022 Hyderabad: Covid-19 has wreaked havoc in every sphere of our lives and region all over. Industry and business have been hit hard by Covid restrictions resulting in loss of livelihood and lives. Yet there are many bright stars who faced tough times but emerged triumphant in these difficult times and made our country India and our state Telangana proud !!

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) wants to identify and recognize these heroes and today has announced the nominations for the most prestigious business awards in Telangana - FTCCI Excellence Awards 2021.

FTCCI Excellence Awards, 2021 is a token of appreciation to honor businesses, industries and people from the state of Telangana, who are visionaries behind today's outstanding corporate success. It is an attempt to honor the Achievers, Innovators and Leaders of Industry particularly of MSMEs in Telangana in the fields of Innovation, R&D Technology, Information Technology, Tourism Promotion, Chamber/Association, Individuals – Scientist/Engineer, Woman Entrepreneur, Differently Abled Person and Social Welfare initiatives for Women Empowerment.

Inviting entries for the 22 excellence awards categories, Sri K. Bhasker Reddy, President FTCCI, said “The FTCCI Excellence Awards honor outstanding Telangana business executives and organizations for their dedication to excellence, best practices, and creative tactics. We are happy to continue the tradition of the Awards, which define and honour vision, promote the spirit of achievement, and reward excellence in business leadership in Telangana, which we have hosted since 1974. Leaders who have contributed to and impacted the Telangana economy, as well as visionaries behind today's exceptional firms, are recognized and honored by these Awards.”

Sri Gowra Srinivas, Chair, FTCCI Excellence Awards Committee said “FTCCI Excellence Awards are held in high esteem and well recognized by the industry in the state of Telangana. Through these awards, FTCCI is making concerted effort to unveil the achievements of individual entrepreneurs and corporates who may / may not be well known or knighted in the public eyes earlier, but have made impactful contribution to industry and society.” Each Award is focused on a different theme and consists of a Trophy / Plaque and a Citation”

The awards are given in recognition in the following categories :

INDUSTRY

1. Excellence in Industrial Productivity

2. Excellence in All Round Performance

3. Excellence in Agro Based Industry

4. Excellence in Marketing Innovation

5. Excellence in Export Performance

6. Excellence in Export Performance (MSE)

7. Excellence in New & Renewable Energy Development / Application

8. Excellence in Employee Welfare Initiatives

9. Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility

INNOVATION

10. Excellence in Product Innovation

11. Excellence in Product Innovation (MSE)

12. Excellence in Innovative Product/Service in Healthcare with Highest Impact

R & D TECHNOLOGY

13. Excellence in Research & Development

14. Excellence in Research & Development (MSE)

15. Outstanding contribution to the Aerospace and Defence Industry

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

16. Excellence in Information Technology (IT)

TOURISM PROMOTION

17. Excellence in Tourism Promotion

CHAMBER / ASSOCIATION

18. Excellence in Association/Chamber for serving Industry, Commerce and Economy

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT

19. Excellence in Science or Engineering

20. Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur

SOCIAL WELFARE AND DIFFERENTLY ABLED SERVICES

21. Outstanding Self-Sustaining Effort by a Differently Abled Person

22. Excellence in Social Welfare Initiatives for Women Empowerment