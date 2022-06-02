Free Vaccination Camp for Hajj Pilgrims at Hyderabad from June 4 

Hyderabad: Telangana State Hajj Committee will organise a free vaccination camp for the selected Hajj pilgrims at Hajj House in Nampally in Hyderabad. The free vaccination camp will be held from June 4 to 6.

As per the press release issued by the State Hajj Committee on Thursday, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali will inaugurate the vaccination camp. While state Minister for Minorities Welfare Koppula Eshwar will be the chief guest.

As many as 2016 pilgrims from Telangana state will be leaving Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here from June 20-30, 2022 for Jeddah city for performing Hajj at Makkah. The pilgrims will return to India between July 28 to August 6, 2022.

Earlier, the Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali took stock of arrangements for the Hajj pilgrims. He held a review meeting with the GMR authorities and Hajj Committee to discuss the arrangements, facilities and amenities to be provided to the pilgrims of Telangana state at the airport’s International terminal.

Mahmood Ali discussed the provision of exclusive counters for screening of hand baggage, immigration and security checks separately for male and female pilgrims and seating arrangements for about 330 senior pilgrims before entering the aerobridge at the terminal.

The airport authorities were instructed to arrange for smooth movement of pilgrims from prayer area to immigration counters, provision of medical desk inside the main terminal, provision for smooth movement of pilgrim buses outside terminal, provision of free parking facility to the relatives, baggage handling including provision of baggage, conveyor belt and shelter for 500 persons in the arrival area.

The Home Minister added that the airport authorities were also requested to waive off User Development Fee (UDF) charges of the Hajj pilgrims and the GMR authorities have assured of taking all measures for provision of facilities and amenities requested for including required arrangements.