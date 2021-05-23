Food Delivery Services Relieved In Telangana: Check New Instructions

Food Delivery services were stalled after delivery boys were beaten up by the police on Saturday, as they were seen on roads after the restricted time. IT and Industries Minister KTR assured to resolve the issue of the food delivery services and he issued instructions to the police early on Sunday.

Minister KTR was distressed by the rude behaviour of the police across the state. He tweeted that, "Received several complaints on the police stopping the food delivery services & others in distress. Will discuss with @TelanganaDGP and resolve asap,'' he tweeted.

State DGP held a review meeting with three commissioners of police, about the 'Disruption of essential services including food deliveries. They have been instructed to get in touch with all stakeholders and redress all grievances at the earliest for a smooth supply of essential services while tightening the lockdown enforcement.

Held a review meeting with 3 commissioners of police, regd, the several requests flagged with 'Disruption of essential services including food deliveries etc,.@eCommerce,while tightening of LockDownToday'.

Directed to ensure a seamless supply ahead,while executing #StrictLockdown pic.twitter.com/OQiRouBRnr — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) May 22, 2021

Because of the sudden crackdown, food delivery and e-commerce agents were imposed hefty fines across Hyderabad. Not only the people involved in Covid relief works, blood donors and many others were also stopped and harassed by the police for violating lockdown rules.

After the meeting, the DGP asked the officers to ensure not to cause any inconvenience to the frontline workers and thalassemia patients. The DGP instructed the companies to adhere to the lockdown guidelines and plan their shift timings accordingly.

Also Read:Officials Junks Rumours, Says Technical Issues Interrupts Power Supply In Nalgonda

The police requested the public to observe lockdown strictly and stay home to be safe.